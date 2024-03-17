Comedian Ryan Hamilton to perform at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Ryan Hamilton is returning home for his biggest show yet in eastern Idaho.

The comedian, who was raised in Ashton, will perform in the Hero Arena at Mountain America Center on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

Hamilton’s Idaho roots are a central theme of his Netflix stand-up special “Happy Face,” which came out in 2017. He’s been named one of Rolling Stone’s Five Comics to Watch and has appeared on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’, ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, ‘Conan’, and other shows. He has also opened for Jerry Seinfeld.

RELATED | Comedian from eastern Idaho returning home for performances after serious accident 10 months ago

Hamilton made headlines after being hit by a shuttle bus in 2022. He suffered 10 broken ribs, a broken arm and punctured lung following the accident.

Tickets for Hamilton’s Idaho Falls show are on sale now. You can purchase them here.