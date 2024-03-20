Coroner identifies man, 22, found dead in Chubbuck last week - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Coroner’s Office has identified the man whose body was found in a Chubbuck horse pasture on March 14.

The body of 22-year-old Nasibu Nuro, of Boise, was found near a gun by officers investigating the discovery of bloody clothing near an area home, according to a news release.

Nuro’s next of kin has been notified, the release says.

Chubbuck police received a call reporting the discovery of bloody clothes near a home on West Linden Avenue in Chubbuck around 5 p.m. last Thursday. While canvassing the area, officers found Nuro. It has not yet been announced if he died from a gunshot wound.

The day prior to the discovery of Nuro’s body, two people were shot in the same area. At the time of the discovery, Chubbuck police did not report any reason to believe the shooting and death were related.

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office and Chubbuck Police Department continue their investigations into the death, according to the release, and will release more information as “the investigation allows.”

