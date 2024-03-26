Cracker Barrel cheesy hash brown casserole (copycat recipe) - East Idaho News

If you love the Cracker Barrel hash brown casserole, you’ll definitely want to add this cheesy hash brown casserole to your files. It’s cheesy and creamy comfort food the whole family will love.

Ingredients

2 lbs frozen shredded hash brown potatoes

1/2 cup butter melted

1 can cream of chicken soup or one recipe of homemade cream soup

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 cups grated cheddar cheese

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon salt

Instructions

In a large mixing bowl, combine soup, onion, melted butter, and seasonings, stir well. Add in shredded cheese and frozen hash browns. Spread into a lightly greased 9×13 casserole dish and bake at 350 for 30 minutes, or until bubbly.

