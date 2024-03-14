Deputies need help identifying two people in burglary case - East Idaho News

FREMONT COUNTY — Deputies are asking for help identifying two people involved in a residential burglary case.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Bart Quayle said deputies have been working on the case since Nov. 6.

Quayle did not release any other information on the incident but said it was a residential burglary that happened on the south end of Fremont County.

Two photos posted on Facebook by the sheriff’s office show two different suspects. They appear to be wearing safety vests.

“We understand that the photos are not the best quality, but we are hoping someone may recognize the individuals and be able to point us in their direction,” the post said.

If you have any information about the two people, you are asked to contact Fremont County Dispatch at (208) 624-4482 and ask to speak to Detective Harding.