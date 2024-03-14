'Disney on Ice' is in town and two of their stars are answering 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

‘Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party’ is in Idaho Falls this week and I’m chatting with two of the star performers! Benjamin Toedte is a live host of the show and Sarah Rose plays Tinkerbell.

I was able to chat with them after they warmed up on the ice. Here’s what I asked:

How did you get your job with ‘Disney on Ice’?

What do you do if you slip and fall on the ice?

You’ve been a lot of places. Other than Idaho Falls, what has been your favorite place to perform?

What is something someone might not know about ‘Disney on Ice’?

What is the best and worth thing about being on the road and how many pairs of skates do you own?

What would be your dream job?

Can you share a piece of advice that might help me and our audience?

