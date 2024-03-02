 GALLERY: Heavy snowfall causes damage to homes, vehicles and infrastructure - East Idaho News
GALLERY: Heavy snowfall causes damage to homes, vehicles and infrastructure

Nate Sunderland

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Multiple cars covered by broken trees on South Johnson Street in Pocatello on Saturday, March 2. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Wet, heavy snowfall fell throughout eastern Idaho on Friday and Saturday causing damage to homes, trees, vehicles and many power poles.

The snow was part of a winter storm that has impacted the entire region.

The damage led to power outages among all the local utilities and crews were hard at work fixing lines all day Saturday.

Below is a gallery of photos submitted by viewers of some of the damage caused by the storm. Email your pictures to news@eastidahonews.com.

the Pocatello Fire Department working on downed lines on Poleline Road. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com
Downed power lines along U.S. Highway 91 between Blackfoot and Fort Hall on Saturday, March 2. | Courtesy Zach Talbot
Downed power lines along U.S. Highway 91 between Blackfoot and Fort Hall on Saturday, March 2. | Courtesy Zach Talbot
Courtesy James Bynars
Courtesy Katie Howcroft
Courtesy Patrick Jackson
Courtesy Shawn Reed
Courtesy Whitney Thornock
Dennis Rinehart
Courtesy Denis Rinehart
Mari Ventura
Courtesy Mari Ventura
Nick Weeks
Courtesy Nick Weeks
Chelsey Schild
Courtesy Chelsey Schild
Loni Millier
Courtesy Loni Miller

