GALLERY: Heavy snowfall causes damage to homes, vehicles and infrastructure - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Wet, heavy snowfall fell throughout eastern Idaho on Friday and Saturday causing damage to homes, trees, vehicles and many power poles.

The snow was part of a winter storm that has impacted the entire region.

The damage led to power outages among all the local utilities and crews were hard at work fixing lines all day Saturday.

Below is a gallery of photos submitted by viewers of some of the damage caused by the storm.

the Pocatello Fire Department working on downed lines on Poleline Road. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

Downed power lines along U.S. Highway 91 between Blackfoot and Fort Hall on Saturday, March 2. | Courtesy Zach Talbot

Downed power lines along U.S. Highway 91 between Blackfoot and Fort Hall on Saturday, March 2. | Courtesy Zach Talbot

