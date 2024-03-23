Idaho Falls golf courses open for 2024 season - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Spring is here, and the City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department are open for the season, as of Friday, March 22.

Idaho Falls golfers can now reserve tee times up to four days in advance. Reservations are not required, but they are encouraged as play at Idaho Falls’ three golf courses has consistently been on the rise in recent years.

“We are thrilled to welcome golfers back to our courses as we kick off another exciting season,” said Idaho Falls Golf Professional Tim Reinke. “Our team has been hard at work preparing the courses to ensure an exceptional player experience. Whether you’re looking to improve your game, enjoy a relaxing day on the fairways, or simply soak in the natural beauty of our surroundings, there’s something for everyone here.”

Idaho Falls boasts a diverse selection of golf courses, each offering its own unique charms and challenges. There are 18 holes of golf at Pinecrest, Sand Creek, and Sage Lakes golf courses. Additionally, Sand Creek offers a 6-hole short course for novice players to gain greater proficiency in the game before taking on the regulation-size courses.

In addition to the opening of the greens, Sand Creek and Sage Lakes’ driving ranges and practice areas will also be open.

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or a newcomer to the sport, the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to come out and experience the excitement of golfing.

Visit the website for more information about golf courses in Idaho Falls, including tee times, rates, and special events.