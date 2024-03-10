IDFG releases March trout stocking schedule - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Just when you thought it was time to start trading in snowshoes for wading shoes, Mother Nature had other plans. That being said, Idaho Fish and Game hatchery personnel will be trucking over 23,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout to fisheries in the Southeast Region this month. Go get ’em!

Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these fun fisheries.

American Falls Reservoir – 18,000 rainbow trout. At 55,000 acres, this body of water is the largest of Idaho’s Snake River reservoirs. Yet, because of its variety of bays, inlets and coves along the shoreline, it provides a fishing experience similar to smaller waters, which anglers in small watercraft can enjoy.

Besides rainbow trout, anglers can fish for browns, cutthroats, smallmouth bass, largemouth bass and yellow perch. The town of American Falls is at the southwest end of the reservoir, where there are also several boat launches and fuel available. There are also services and a boat launch available near Aberdeen, midway up the reservoir on the west side. Camping is available at Massacre Rocks State Park, as well as several private RV parks and campgrounds on or near the reservoir.

Bannock Reservoir – 500 rainbow trout. Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex Park near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers trout fishing with many recreational amenities nearby. The six-acre pond is surrounded by playgrounds, soccer fields, basketball courts, running and biking trails, and an amphitheater for community events. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the pond.

Bear River below Oneida Dam – 1,500 rainbow trout. These fish will be stocked in the very scenic Oneida Narrows reach of the river below the dam. This popular section of the river offers the longest continuous public access along the entire Bear River.

Crystal Springs Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout. This spring fed pond is always clear and cool! Located near Springfield, this family friendly pond has a paved walking path and docks for easy fishing access.

Edson Fichter Pond – 950 rainbow trout. This three-acre pond is located just minutes from downtown Pocatello and offers local anglers of all ages a convenient escape close to home. Nestled within the 40-acre Edson Fichter Nature Area, this pond features several docks and a trail for access around the pond.

Your dog is welcome to be your fishing buddy—if leashed while at the pond and on the trails. However, if they need to cool off or would like to practice their retrieving skills, there is a “puppy pond” built just for them on the same property.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.