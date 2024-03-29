'It’s going to be monumental.' A recovery center opened in Blackfoot this week. - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A place that serves people seeking recovery support has opened in Blackfoot.

The Center for HOPE is a nonprofit peer community recovery center. Its mission is to provide opportunities for socialization, education, and participation in activities that support wellness and recovery from behavioral health challenges, including substance use, according to its website.

There are locations in places like Idaho Falls and Pocatello.

“There is a need for the recovery center in Blackfoot,” said Donna Johnson, a peer recovery coach for the Center for Hope in Idaho Falls. “It is very needed because a lot of people don’t have transportation, so being able to attend meetings or to be with sober people, it really helps with your sobriety.”

The nonprofit has helped Johnson in the past.

“If it wasn’t for the Center for Hope, I don’t know where I would be right now because I got sober coming to the meetings and being able to be with other recovering addicts and alcoholics,” Johnson said.

The Blackfoot location is a satellite office and is at 181 NW Main Street. Services are free. A grand opening was held earlier this week on Tuesday.

“There were so many people there. We had probation, counselors, Fort Hall recovery coaches, the mayor was there, the police were there, and county commissioners,” Johnson said of the grand opening.

Mayor Marc Carroll said on behalf of the city of Blackfoot, they are excited to work with the Bingham County Commissioners and help fund the Center for Hope.

“I know individuals with addiction issues who have sought help from Center for Hope in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, and I have been very impressed with the successes these individuals have experienced,” Carroll said in an email to EastIdahoNews.com. “I highly respect the work of the Drug Court of District 7 and have seen the positive results from the peer counseling model that is used by Center for Hope.”

Carroll said he is appreciative of the professional and friendly approach of everyone he has recently met at the center in Blackfoot.

“I know that they will immediately be building the same community rapport that is enjoyed in Bannock and Bonneville counties,” he said. “It will be great to have our own Center for Hope within Blackfoot and Bingham County, and our local citizens who want to avail themselves of this peer counseling will no longer have to travel outside our community.”

Zack Mahan is a recovery coach and will help run the Blackfoot location. Already, he’s seen many people come through the doors since the grand opening.

“It’s going to be monumental. We are here to bridge the gap with community partners and community resources,” Mahan said.

He welcomes anyone to come in. It’s open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A new location will soon open in Rexburg on April 8.