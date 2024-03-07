Jiu-jitsu academy opens inside old Rexburg music shop - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

REXBURG

Learn the ‘most proven martial art in the world’ at Rexburg jiu-jitsu academy

SOMA Jiu-Jitsu Academy opened Feb. 1 inside the old Chesbro Music Company building. | Courtesy James Emfield

IDAHO FALLS – James Emfield was learning the art of being gentle before he could walk.

The 26-year-old Sugar City man is a black belt jiu-jitsu instructor at SOMA Jiu-Jitsu Academy. The academy opened 30 years ago in Idaho Falls and recently opened a new Rexburg location inside the old Chesbro Music Company shop at 257 North 2nd East.

It moved into the space Feb. 1 and opened March 1 after a month of remodels. Emfield tells EastIdahoNews.com he’s excited about the improved visibility from the old location on College Avenue, which launched about three years ago.

“Since we’ve moved on 2nd East, which is the most popular street in Rexburg, we’ve had people reach out,” Emfield says.

Emfield teaches classes to groups and provides personal training to people of all ages. The youngest age group is 3 years old. Though it’s open to anyone, he’s particularly interested in training kids who lack self-confidence and want to learn a new skill or who are bullied at school.

James Emfield teaching a jiu-jitsu class at SOMA Jiu-Jitsu Academy. | Courtesy photo

Jiu-Jitsu, which means “gentle art,” originated in Brazil and has become “the most popular style of self-defense in the US,” according to the business’s website. Unlike other martial arts, jiu-jitsu is a sport designed to incapacitate an opponent without hurting them.

“Mostly what you’ll see me teaching is how to take people down to the ground, establish a dominant position and (bring them into submission) through a chokehold,” Emfield explains. “There are cases where someone needs to get away and choking them unconscious is actually the nicest thing you can do. It’s very forgiving and there are no side effects.”

Emfield says jiu-jitsu is widely recognized as “the most proven martial art in the world” because it helps an individual avoid the legal consequences of responding in a violent way. It gives “smaller people a fighting chance,” he says, and is effective, regardless of one’s size or strength.

Emfield was introduced to the sport by his dad, Jared. Before James could walk, his dad started attending jiu-jitsu classes in Salt Lake. Though Jared was physically fit and had a black belt in other martial arts, James says a 16-year-old girl “just destroyed him.”

“She was half his size and she was all over him, choking him and giggling while she was doing it,” says James.

A student gets Emfield in a chokehold at SOMA Jiu-Jitsu Academy. | Courtesy photo

Jared eventually earned a black belt in jiu-jitsu and opened SOMA Jiu-Jitsu Academy at 545 3rd Street in Idaho Falls. Jared owns academies in Ohio and Indiana as well.

James started taking lessons from his dad at a young age and has now been teaching it for 15 years.

“I do this full time, and it’s a blast,” he says.

James has acquired about 100 clients in Rexburg over the last three years.

Though the new building is similar in size to the old location, it’s more open, which allows him to have more space for mats.

“I’ve increased the mat space significantly … so that we can put as many people on the team as possible,” James says.

James says he’s in Rexburg to stay and is looking forward to many years of business. Along the way, he wants to make a difference in the lives of families and individuals.

“We have something special at our jiu-jitsu academy that’s different than any other place. It’s mostly because of the type of people that are there,” he says.

To sign up for a free consultation course or learn more, visit the website or call (208) 516-0540.

Courtesy photo

BIZ BITS

Win sandwiches for a year, other prizes during Honey Baked Ham grand opening

IDAHO FALLS – After three months of business in Idaho Falls, Honey Baked Ham is having its grand opening celebration.

The 2,000-square-foot retail store at 3502 South 25th East inside Kingwood Plaza is the first location with a drive-thru lunch menu that includes sandwiches, soup and salad.

The grand opening is happening March 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first 50 guests will receive free Honey Baked sandwiches for a year. The store will also raffle off a free Honey Baked Ham or turkey for one lucky guest every 30 minutes.

The community gets 20% off their purchase that day, along with product sampling and a chance to win branded merchandise by spinning the prize wheel.

Join franchisees Zina and John Chilmark for a ribbon-cutting at noon.

Honey Baked Ham is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

