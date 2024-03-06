Man arrested after allegedly shooting and killing ex-girlfriend's horse after breakup - East Idaho News

MORELAND — A 24-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend’s horse by shooting it multiple times.

Shawn Brayden Jones was charged with felony malicious injury to property.

On Feb. 6, around 4:42 p.m., according to court documents, a Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy met with Jones at a Moreland home regarding a request for help.

When the deputy arrived, Jones explained he had broken up with a woman, identified as 22-year-old Mailee Cooper, the week before and that her 12-year-old horse, named Bree, had been staying on his property.

Jones reportedly stated he “did not think (Bree) had been fed or taken care of and that it wasn’t doing good, so he needed to put it down.”

According to Jones, nobody had come since Jan. 31 to take care of the horse, and he “didn’t know what was going on with it.”

When asked what “not doing good” meant, Jones reportedly “stammered and was unable to describe what exactly was wrong.”

According to the deputy, Jones smelled like alcohol, and “the smell grew as he spoke more.”

The deputy went to take photos of the horse and noticed beside the bullet wounds, “the horse appeared to be in good health” and “there were no signs of malnourishment or neglect.”

Jones reportedly told the deputy he shot the horse four times with a lever action 22 rifle.

While speaking with Jones, a family member of his asked to talk to the deputy, and stated Jones “did not need to shoot the horse” and “was out of control and needed charges.”

The deputy told Jones there was “no logical reason for his first step to be to shoot the animal” and explained that if he had an issue with the horse being abandoned, he should’ve called animal control.

Police reports say the deputy contacted Cooper, who said she had been at the property around 2 p.m. that day. She stated Jones had been drinking and became “irate” over the breakup, leading to Cooper leaving the house to get a truck and trailer to pick up her horse.

While driving, Cooper received a call from Jones’ relative, saying Jones had shot the horse.

According to Cooper, the horse was registered with the American Quarter Horse Association and was worth $10,000. She told the deputy a friend of hers had fed it that day, and she had visited to feed and check on the horse on Feb. 2.

Cooper was reportedly “adamant the horse was not mistreated at all.”

The deputy requested a breathalyzer test for Jones, which showed a blood alcohol level of .186, over twice the legal limit of .08.

Afterward, Jones reportedly admitted Cooper had been to the home that day and that when she left, he shot the horse.

He then “spontaneously offered to pay for half of the horse” according to the deputy.

Jones was then taken into custody and booked into the Bingham County Jail. While being booked, Jones reportedly “made a point to state that he did not regret shooting the horse.”

Cooper tells EastIdahoNews.com she lost her best friend and hopes to find justice through the court process.

“Someone took my best friend from me. She pretty much took a bullet for me,” says Cooper. “Hopefully, the justice system doesn’t just sweep this under the rug so no one else gets hurt or another animal gets hurt.”

A GoFundMe was set up by Cooper’s friend, Shelby Henery, to purchase a new horse for Cooper, although she says Bree was irreplaceable, calling the horse her “heart horse.”

According to the fundraiser, Cooper acquired the mare as a 3-year-old and would often take the horse to the indoor arena at the Bannock County Event Center for breakaway roping practice.

“She continues to go to these practices to show support to her friends,” says the fundraiser. “No matter the heartache it causes her to not have her best friend there with her.”

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

Jones was booked on a bond of $30,000. He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 13. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

Though Jones has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said Jones had been released after posting bail. According to the Bingham County Jail roster, Jones is still incarcerated.