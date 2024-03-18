Meet Hoss. He's our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Hoss is a 3-year-old German short-haired pointer mix who is good with people of all ages.

He’s partially potty-trained and crate trained.

Staff at the Snake River Animal Shelter says he’s been around small dogs and they recommend a family with older kids adopting him “because he’s so strong.”

Those interested in learning more can stop by the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can also visit the website or Facebook page.