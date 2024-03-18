More than $1.13 million raised during Bengal Giving Day - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO–– In a tremendous show of support for Idaho State University, Bengal Nation raised $1,132,201 for students and university support in the third annual Bengal Giving Day campaign, more than half a million more than last year’s campaign.

During the 1,901-minute campaign, which pays tribute to Idaho State’s founding in 1901, the Bengal community stepped up to give directly to dozens of areas supporting students. From scholarships to student clubs, the gifts poured in, ultimately resulting in 960 individual gifts.

“As my first Bengal Giving Day comes to an end, I am blown away by the incredible impact we accomplished together,” ISU President Robert Wagner said. “To say that I am proud of this community is an understatement.”

More than 100 of those who gave were first-time donors and over 150 donors from the faculty and staff provided financial support.

“I’m excited to celebrate the success of Bengal Giving Day.!” said Executive Director of the ISU Alumni Association Ryan Sargent. “It’s inspiring to see Bengal Nation rally together to support our students. Bengal Giving Day demonstrates the incredible difference we can make in the lives of our students by ensuring they have the resources and opportunities they need to succeed.”