One person dead, two others hospitalized in rollover crash - East Idaho News

BOISE — A Boise man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 84 in Ada County at 10:35 a.m., according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

The man, 38, was driving east on I-84 in a Ford Expedition, according to police. The driver left the roadway and the Expedition rolled several times. He died at the scene of the crash.

His passenger, a 37-year-old woman from Twin Falls, was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance. Another passenger, a juvenile, was wearing a seatbelt and was also taken to the hospital via ground ambulance.

One eastbound lane of the interstate was blocked for about four hours, according to the news release.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.