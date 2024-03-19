Residents reminded to trim trees - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Now is the time to trim trees in Idaho Falls not only to prevent power outages but to ensure public safety.

Idaho Falls City Code requires property owners to keep trees properly maintained and pruned in public rights-of-way. Keeping trees trimmed ensures large vehicles like fire trucks, ambulances, school buses and garbage trucks can navigate through our streets. Properly trimmed trees are also essential to keep traffic signs and signals visible to drivers.

“It’s best to trim trees between November and March while they are dormant,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Arborist Lee Washburn said. “This is best for the health of the tree. When the tree is dormant, they do not shock as bad from the pruning cuts.”

Most property owners can safely trim the lower branches on their own. However, people should hire a professional for larger limbs and ones that cannot be reached safely, such as near power lines.

Trees in public rights-of-way must be trimmed to the following specifications:

At least 8 feet above sidewalks

At least 13 feet above curbs

At least 15 feet above centers of streets and alleyways

This ensures the rights-of-way are clear for not only pedestrians but also vehicles.

Idaho Falls Power is responsible for trimming trees, branches or other obstructions that interfere with primary power lines, which run from power pole to power pole. The secondary line, which runs from the pole and transformer to a home or business, is the responsibility of the customer or property owner.

Idaho Falls Power will temporarily cut power to the property to allow the safe removal of trees and limbs in contact with a secondary line. There is no charge to disconnect the secondary line during regular working hours between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Idaho Falls Power can be contacted at (208) 612-8430.

Branches cut into 4-foot bundles weighing less than 40 lbs can be left on the curbs for a scheduled pick-up by Idaho Falls sanitation staff. To schedule a pickup, call (208) 612-8491. Tree trimmings can also be disposed of at the Bonneville County Hatch Pit for free.

If a resident does not comply with Idaho Falls tree trimming requirements, the violation could be turned over to Code Enforcement for action. Violations of the City Code could include a citation.

You can find more information on the city’s tree trimming requirements and proper techniques on its website here.