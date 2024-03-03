Significant progress made to address power outages - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power continues to make repairs following Saturday’s winter storm and at this time, the bulk of the work is on the overhead service wires from the pole to residences.

While Idaho Falls Power owns the wire up to the to the house, the customer owns the weatherhead, conduit and meter base. Please refer to the diagram below. Unfortunately, when customer-owned electric infrastructure is damaged, the customers are responsible for those repairs. Idaho Falls Power recommends contacting a licensed electrician to make those repairs.

Customers should not touch electric equipment on their own and seek the service of a professional. A quick internet search can show electricians in the area.

Since the onset of the weather event, Idaho Falls Power has been working around the clock to restore power for customers. Initially, the outages impacted over 3,000 customers, but as of Sunday morning, Idaho Falls Power estimates 100 to 150 customers are still without power.

RELATED | Crews working to restore power following multiple outages in Idaho Falls

Our advanced metering system automatically notifies us when an outage occurs. We still encourage you to report the outage by submitting the online form. The form can be found here.

Line crews will continue to work until all equipment owned by the utility is fixed to ensure customers can get electricity. Restoring power safely remains the top priority for Idaho Falls Power. We appreciate everyone’s patience while we get the lights back on.