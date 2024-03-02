Crews working to restore power following multiple outages in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – As a result of ongoing winter weather, Idaho Falls Power is now experiencing multiple prolonged outages.

All available Idaho Falls Power linemen are working as quickly and safely as possible to get power restored to all customers. There is currently not an estimated ETA for each outage, but be assured IFP is working to get the lights back on.

If you see a sparking power line, please use caution. Place as much distance as possible between you and the electric cable to avoid getting electrocuted. Keep in mind that fallen wires are common after severe weather events, so be on the lookout for such damages.

Call 911 if you see a downed power line, a fire or any other emergency.

During an outage, keep the following in mind:

Communicate with us about downed power lines and outages, and report whether your neighbors have also lost power.

Only use flashlights for emergency lighting, candles can cause fires.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. Most food that requires refrigeration can be kept safely in a closed refrigerator for several hours. An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.

Put on layers of warm clothing if it is cold outside. Never burn charcoal for heating or cooking indoors. Never use your oven as a source of heat. Never use space heaters as a primary heat source. If the power may be out for a prolonged period, plan to go to another location (the home of a relative or friend, or a public facility) that has heat to keep you warm.

Turn off or disconnect appliances and other equipment in case of a momentary power surge that can damage computers and other devices. This will also prevent overloaded circuits.

Only use generators away from your home and NEVER run a generator inside a home or garage, or connect it to your home’s electrical system.

To learn more about emergency preparation, visit www.ready.gov. Also, when outages do occur, follow the Idaho Falls Power Facebook page or visit our website at www.ifpower.org.