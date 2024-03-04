Snow will continue to fall throughout the week. When will it stop? - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Snow will continue to fall throughout the week, potentially stopping Thursday.

Currently, there is a winter weather advisory and a winter storm watch in eastern Idaho.

“We are still going to have a couple of inches of accumulations probably today and again tomorrow,” said Andrew McKaughan, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pocatello.

McKaughan said wind is also expected.

“Probably around 20 to 30 mile per hour winds at times, depending on where one is located. Could cause some issues with some trees,” he said.

Winter Storm Watch

A winter storm watch is in place from early Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning in places like Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs and Island Park.

Heavy snow is possible. “Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, except 3 to 6 inches in Caribou County and 10 to 20 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes possible,” NWS said in the watch.

Winds could also gust as high as 50 mph.

Travel could be difficult with areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Winter Weather Advisory

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Total snow accumulations of at least 2 to 6 inches are expected, with winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

The areas affected include Mud Lake, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs and Dubois.

“For those looking for a break from the snow, that looks to arrive Thursday through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds into our area,” the National Weather Service in Pocatello posted on social media.

McKaughan added it will be colder than normal for much of the work week.

“The average high for Idaho Falls this time of year is about 40 degrees. We are generally running about 10 degrees below that every day this week,” he said.

Click here to check out the road conditions. Click here to view the weather.