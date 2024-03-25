Teen wearing underwear on face arrested after trying to steal car in Washington state - East Idaho News

The following is taken from a Facebook post by the Pasco, Washington, Police Department on Monday.

Last night at around midnight the owners of CM Motors, 200 S 20th called to say they could see someone attempting to steal a car from their lot. The business owners could see someone breaking the windows of two KIA vehicles and attempting to steal them. #swipernoswiping?

Officers arrived, and the thief was trying to drive out of the lot in one of the cars but was cut off by our patrol car. #nosoupforyou

The thief then ran on foot into the neighborhoods north of 20th and Lewis. Officers followed and surrounded the thief. #speedofthepuma

After jumping several fences and running through many backyards the suspect was captured hiding under a boat. #weseayou The thief was a 15-year-old juvenile from Pasco and he was wearing underwear as a face covering. #captainunderpants

Yes underwear, we aren’t making this up. He was booked into juvenile for 2 counts of attempted auto theft. The KIA thievery must stop! #dirtychonies