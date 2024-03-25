 Teen wearing underwear on face arrested after trying to steal car in Washington state - East Idaho News
Teen wearing underwear on face arrested after trying to steal car in Washington state

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Captain Underpants arrest
Courtesy Pasco Police Department

The following is taken from a Facebook post by the Pasco, Washington, Police Department on Monday.

Last night at around midnight the owners of CM Motors, 200 S 20th called to say they could see someone attempting to steal a car from their lot. The business owners could see someone breaking the windows of two KIA vehicles and attempting to steal them. #swipernoswiping?

Officers arrived, and the thief was trying to drive out of the lot in one of the cars but was cut off by our patrol car. #nosoupforyou

The thief then ran on foot into the neighborhoods north of 20th and Lewis. Officers followed and surrounded the thief. #speedofthepuma

After jumping several fences and running through many backyards the suspect was captured hiding under a boat. #weseayou The thief was a 15-year-old juvenile from Pasco and he was wearing underwear as a face covering. #captainunderpants

Yes underwear, we aren’t making this up. He was booked into juvenile for 2 counts of attempted auto theft. The KIA thievery must stop! #dirtychonies

