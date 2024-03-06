Weekend snowstorm causes Conrad & Bischoff storage building to collapse - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A storage building off Yellowstone Highway on the outskirts of Idaho Falls collapsed over the weekend.

The building on Yellowstone and 65th South is a storage facility belonging to Conrad & Bischoff. Six tanks containing diesel exhaust fluid are inside.

Terminal manager Jeff Thompson tells EastIdahoNews.com it collapsed on Saturday morning due to all the snow. It’s an old building and the amount of snowfall caused it to cave in, he says.

No one was injured, but the building has yellow caution tape around it because it’s a safety hazard. Staff are still trying to figure out how to address the issue so the building can be safely accessed again.

“Everyone involved in this is working really hard to make sure that we minimize the impact as much as possible,” Thompson says.

He hopes to have the issue resolved later this week.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokesman Eric Grossarth says there was no firefighter response to this collapse.

RELATED | Carport collapses on multiple vehicles at Idaho Falls condo complex

This is the second weather-related building collapse in the last several days. Earlier Wednesday, EastIdahoNews.com reported a carport at a condominium complex on the west side of Idaho Falls collapsed on multiple vehicles Tuesday night.