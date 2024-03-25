Woman who died in rollover crash near Shelley identified - East Idaho News

SHELLEY – The Bingham County Coroner has released the name of a woman who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Linda Michelle Wahl, 57, from Idaho Falls, died in a crash near Shelley, according to Bingham County Coroner Jimmy Roberts.

According to a news release from The Idaho State Police, the crash happened Sunday at 6:30 a.m. at milepost 110.5, near Shelley.

A 59-year-old man from Idaho Falls was traveling northbound in a 2013 Honda CR-V. The car went into the median and overcorrected before driving across the northbound travel lanes and rolled. The car came to rest on the right shoulder.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Wahl was ejected and succumbed to her injuries at the time of the crash.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt. Wahl was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.