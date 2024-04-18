18-month-old Bandit is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Bandit is a one-and-a-half-year-old golden doodle.

Staff at Snake River Animal Shelter describe him as an outside dog who sheds a lot of hair.

“Not much attention was paid to him so he is a little scared. He’s still learning how to be a dog,” a shelter spokeswoman says.

While he does ok with other dogs, staff aren’t sure how he is around cats.

Since he was an outside dog previously, he may not be potty-trained. They recommend a family with kids 12 and over adopting him.

To meet Bandit, stop by the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can also visit the website or Facebook page.