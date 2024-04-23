Bannock County woman gets probation after Sharpie assault - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault has been ordered to serve probation.

Karla Sky Devinney, 32, pleaded guilty to the felony charge as well as a misdemeanor charge of assault after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, court records show. In exchange, a felony robbery charge was dismissed.

During an April 8 hearing, District Judge Robert Naftz suspended a prison sentence of two to five years, instead sentencing Devinney to four years of probation.

Devinney and 29-year-old De Von Farmer were arrested in June when Chubbuck police officers responded to reports of a robbery near a convenience store on Yellowstone Avenue. The victims followed Farmer and Devinney to a bus stop, which is where officers found them.

The victims told the officers they were panhandling near the convenience store when Devinney and Farmer approached them. Farmer, the victims said, pushed a Sharpie into the throat of one of the victims and demanded their money.

The second victim said Devinney took some loose change and a cell phone.

The first victim’s throat was sore but did not require medical attention.

De Von Farmer | Bannock County Jail

Farmer was previously sentenced to three years of probation and $1,003 in fees and fines for aggravated assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest. He was sent on a rider with an underlying prison sentence of 18 to 36 months for a probation violation stemming from the incident.

In addition to probation, Devinney was ordered to pay $803 in fees and fines.