Business focusing on hard parts for camp trailers now open in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A business specializing in parts for utility camp trailers is now open in Idaho Falls.

East Idaho Trailer Parts opened last month at 1888 Heyrend Drive. Adam Neibaur, who co-owns the business with DuWayne Brown, tells EastIdahoNews.com their main focus is selling parts dealing with “the suspension on down.”

Brakes and bearings are the most common purchase. Other parts include axles, lights, tires, rims, goose neck couplers, trailer hitches, jacks, leaf springs, equalizers and more.

“Hard parts is what we call them in the trailer business. We specialize in hard parts,” Neibaur says.

Brakes are the most common purchase at East Idaho Trailer Parts | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

They also carry aluminum siding for trailers.

Neibaur has owned Cripple Creek Enterprises Trailer Repair since about 2018. Brown worked for Neibaur for several years before opening DB Rentals. Keeping parts in stock was an ongoing issue at the time, and Neibaur says joining forces for this type of business just seemed like a perfect match.

“All our parts came from the west side of the state or Twin Falls (at the time). There was nobody wholesaling parts in east Idaho,” he says.

Neibaur grew up farming but camp trailers were always a side interest. Owning a shop had been a goal for a while. The spike in RV and trailer sales during the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in his decision to finally get in the industry.

As summer approaches, Neibaur is looking forward to serving more customers. He hopes the business will continue to grow.

“We want to supply our local customers and do the best we can to add certain stuff as we go,” says Neibaur. “Hard parts always sell. The other stuff comes and goes.”

East Idaho Trailers is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.