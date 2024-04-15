Celebration of Life planned for JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The public is invited to a Celebration of Life in honor of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan later this month.

Larry and Kay Woodcock, JJ’s grandparents, are hosting the memorial on Saturday, April 27 at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls.

“It’s going to be a celebration of two children whose lives were taken way too early,” Larry Woodcock tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We have so many wonderful friends here – friends that we’ll have for a lifetime – and we think it’s time to appreciate the lives of Tylee and JJ.”

The Woodcocks have wanted to hold a service for the children since their remains were found on Chad Daybell’s property in June 2020. Authorities released JJ and Tylee’s remains late last year and the Woodcocks feel now is the time to hold a memorial.

“We also want to thank east Idaho for the love you have shared and the way you have accepted JJ and Tylee, our family and our extended family,” Woodcock says. “We appreciate it and we love Idaho.”

The Colonial Theater is located at 450 A Street. Seating will be on a first come, first serve basis. Visitation hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a service from 1 to 2 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com will livestream the Celebration of Life.