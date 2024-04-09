City working to repair broken water line near old Sonic Drive-in - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Crews are working to fix a broken water line after reports of water flowing down Yellowstone Highway.

The city of Idaho Falls water division is working to repair a broken water line on Yellowstone Highway, north of the intersection between Pancheri Drive near the old Sonic Drive-In on Tuesday morning.

Water and mud are flowing from Rocky Mountain Supply’s parking lot and filling a section of the old Sonic Drive-In lot.

Water in the old Sonic Drive-in parking lot. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

The City of Idaho Falls spokesman Eric Grossarth says the city doesn’t know what caused the water line break yet, but officials hope to have it fixed before early evening.

“Please slow down and obey posted traffic signage,” Grossarth says. “We appreciate everyone’s patience while crews work to get the repair made.”