Construction at Idaho Falls intersection resumes Tuesday, may impact traffic flow - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – As work continues to improve the 17th Street and South Holmes Avenue intersection, contractors anticipate changes to traffic patterns beginning Tuesday, April 30.

Roadwork in the westbound lanes of traffic will commence Tuesday, reducing westbound traffic on 17th Street to one lane. It’s anticipated these traffic impacts will last the next two weeks.

The project will ultimately allow the addition of an eastbound right-turn lane on 17th Street to South Holmes. The turn lane will improve traffic flow at the intersection.

Access to all businesses in the area will remain open. Barring unforeseen conditions, the project will be completed in early summer.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact D L Beck Inc. at (208) 317-4700.

Click here to see an interactive construction map.

Stay informed about emergencies, projects, road closures, and other information by signing up for notifications. Click here or go to the website and click on the blue Stay Informed Sign Up button for options and instructions.