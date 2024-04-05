Court TV's Vinnie Politan: Chad Daybell had followers. Will he have 12 more inside the courtroom? - East Idaho News

BOISE — The lead anchor at Court TV has followed the Chad and Lori Daybell cases closely since they began over four years ago.

Now, as witnesses will soon take the stand in Chad Daybell’s trial, Vinnie Politan will be watching closely for the defense and prosecutors present their cases.

“I understand the prosecutors’ case but I want to hear specifics of what happened to Tammy Daybell,” Politan tells EastIdahoNews.com. “How (her cause of death) was missed the first time, why the body had to be exhumed and the explanations for all of that.”

Daybell, who married Lori Vallow two weeks after his wife Tammy Daybell died in October 2019, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Tammy and two of Lori’s kids – 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutors showed at Vallow Daybell’s trial that her brother, Alex Cox, was closely involved in the deaths. He died in December 2019.

“I’ll be watching the way the defense approaches Lori and Alex and what exactly the relationship is between those two. Is the argument going to be that they were inspired by Chad but not conspiring with him?” Politan explains. “Does he have these prophecies and they are things he says but Lori and Alex are the ones who take them, twist them, turn them and start committing murders?”

Vallow Daybell did not testify at her trial and Politan wonders if Daybell, who has written several books and spoke at conferences about the end of times, will take the stand.

“He is a man who is used to speaking to groups of people and convincing them to believe what he’s saying. He had followers. Will he have 12 more inside that courtroom? I think that’s the biggest question and I’m waiting to see if it will be answered,” Politan says.

Watch our entire interview with Vinnie Politan in the video player above.