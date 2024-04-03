COURTROOM INSIDER | The latest on Chad Daybell jury selection & Keith Morrison speaks about the case - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | The latest on Chad Daybell jury selection & Keith Morrison speaks about the casePublished at | Updated at
It’s day two of jury selection in the Chad Daybell case and in this episode of “Courtroom Insider,” Nate Eaton is breaking down everything that happened in court including::
– Some surprises with the jury
– A look at Chad Daybell’s temporary living quarters
– Keith Morrison discusses the case
– Your questions answered
Watch the program in the video player above and tune in every weeknight at 6:30 p.m. for “Courtroom Insider” LIVE from Boise.