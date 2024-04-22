Deputy injured in Boise-area crash while responding to shooting released from hospital - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was injured in a car crash while responding to the shooting of a fellow deputy has been released from the hospital.

Ada County Sheriff’s Deputy Detective Dallas Denney was released Sunday from Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, according to the agency. Denney was on her way to help Ada County Sheriff Deputy Tobin Bolter on Saturday night — he was killed in the line of duty — when she was injured in a two-vehicle crash that also involved a utility pole south of Meridian.

She suffered a broken pelvis, fractured spine and several facial injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said. The driver of the other vehicle was also transferred to the hospital, but their condition isn’t known, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Denney transferred to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office from the Meridian Police Department in early 2024 and works as a school resource officer at Lake Hazel Middle School in Boise. The crash happened near the intersection of Meridian and Amity roads, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Det. Denney said she loves being an SRO because she enjoys working with kids and having the opportunity to make a positive impact on their lives,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in an April post announcing her hiring.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, Bolter stopped a 65-year-old man driving near the area of West Overland Road and South Raymond Street in Boise when the suspect fired a gun striking Bolter. The suspect, who hasn’t been identified, fled the scene and a nearby citizen called 911 and performed CPR on Bolter until paramedics arrived.

The 27-year-old Bolter, who’d recently joined the Sheriff’s Office in January from the Meridian Police Department, died Sunday morning, the Statesman previously reported. The suspect was later found by the Boise Police Department late Saturday and, after police attempted for “quite some time” to apprehend him peacefully, he fired at officers, causing a Boise officer to fire back, Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said.