Sheriff’s employees accept donations after death, severe injuries of deputies. How to help - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Ada County sheriff’s deputies are accepting donations after a shooter killed 27-year-old deputy Tobin Bolter over the weekend, the first line-of-duty death in the agency’s history. Bolter was shot Saturday and died Sunday.

Another deputy, Dallas Denney, was severely injured in a vehicle collision Saturday night while on her way to assist Bolter.

Denney was released from the hospital Sunday, according to a news release. She broke her pelvis, fractured her spine and suffered facial injuries, according to the release.

The suspect who police say they believe killed Bolter was shot and killed by Boise police Sunday morning after a brief search.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office Employees’ Association, a community organization run by sheriff’s office employees, is “working with the Fraternal Order of Police and Meridian Police Employee Association to fulfill immediate needs for Deputy Bolter’s family and his partners,” according to a social media post. “We will also be assisting Deputy Denney, who was injured in a car accident while responding to the call to assist Deputy Bolter.”

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, Lauren Montague, said in an email Sunday that the sheriff’s office has been “overwhelmed” by an outpouring of community support.

Community members can send donations to the association by one of three ways:

Direct deposit at the Idaho Central Credit Union, via routing number: 324173626; account number: 737631173.

On Venmo at @ACSEA.

By mail at: Ada County Sheriff Employees’ Association, P.O. Box 45009, Boise, ID 83711

Bolter had joined the sheriff’s office in January after seven years in law enforcement with police agencies in Pleasant Hill, California, and Meridian, Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford said at a news conference Sunday.

Clifford said through tears that he was devastated by the deputy’s death.

“It’s going to take a lot of time for healing,” Clifford said. “It will be one of those things that will never be forgotten.”

Gov. Brad Little ordered U.S. and state flags be lowered to half-staff Sunday, as did Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the Ada County Commissioners. Boise State University lit its field in blue Sunday in honor of Bolter, according to a social media post.