Earth Day at the Best Little Zoo in the West! (photos) - East Idaho News

Education

Earth Day at the Best Little Zoo in the West! (photos)

David Pace

David Pace, EastIdahoNews.com

21 King of the hill
The lions reigned supreme as king and queen of the Tautphaus Park Zoo on Saturday, prowling around their habitat and caressing each other for dozens to see.

A light rain and cooler spring temperatures could not keep lines of people away from the annual Earth Day celebration at the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park on Saturday. The animals were alert and active, though some – such as the ring-tailed lemurs – sought shelter from the mild precipitation under canopies. Check out highlights from the celebration of the world and environment in the photos below!

1 Zoo entrance
A crowd of people waits to enter the Tautphaus Park Zoo on Saturday.
2 Ring tailed lemur
A ring-tailed lemur frolics and bounds inside of the primate exhibit area.
6 Umbrella family at the Zoo
Katie, Tristan, Morgan, Tara and Ember (front) enjoy Earth Day underneath their umbrellas.
3 Lemur watching
Alexis Luna, Thiago Romero, and Francisco Herrera (red) check out the lemurs.
5 IFCGA
Volunteers from the Idaho Falls Community Gardens Association share their knowledge and expertise with visitors Saturday.
22 Lions love
Lion love – the female lion nuzzles the male lion Saturday at the Tautphaus Park Zoo.
10 King of beasts
Dozens of spectators gathered around the lions Saturday afternoon, who were particularly lively during the gentle rainstorm.
20 Family
Oaklynn, Mercedes, Hendrix, Ledger and Tamara (left to right) enjoy the primate house at the Tautphaus Park Zoo.
13 Two families
The Moore (left) and Kreimann (right) families enjoy time in the petting zoo.
14 Billy goats
A family grooms a goat in the petting zoo during the Earth Day celebration Saturday.
19 Zoo explorers
A remarkably large family of ducks makes their way through the zoo.
16 Johnson family
The Johnson family smiles at the duck pond.
7 Earth Day booth
Volunteers pass out Earth Day t-shirts and prizes to kids Saturday at the Tautphaus Park Zoo.
8 Band
An Earth Day band serenades humans and animals alike during the annual celebration.
9 Peacock plumes
A male peacock struts his stuff at the Tautphaus Park Zoo Saturday.
15 Lion tamers
Lion tamers Aydance, Kylo and Maverick smile near the lion exhibit Saturday.
17 Paige Brianna Nicky
Paige, Brianna and Nicky pose in front of the penguin exhibit with young ones in tow.
18 Red tailed hawk
A red-tailed hawk observes all who pass by at the Earth Day celebration Saturday.

