Earth Day at the Best Little Zoo in the West! (photos) - East Idaho News

A light rain and cooler spring temperatures could not keep lines of people away from the annual Earth Day celebration at the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park on Saturday. The animals were alert and active, though some – such as the ring-tailed lemurs – sought shelter from the mild precipitation under canopies. Check out highlights from the celebration of the world and environment in the photos below!
A crowd of people waits to enter the Tautphaus Park Zoo on Saturday. A ring-tailed lemur frolics and bounds inside of the primate exhibit area. Katie, Tristan, Morgan, Tara and Ember (front) enjoy Earth Day underneath their umbrellas. Alexis Luna, Thiago Romero, and Francisco Herrera (red) check out the lemurs. Volunteers from the Idaho Falls Community Gardens Association share their knowledge and expertise with visitors Saturday. Lion love – the female lion nuzzles the male lion Saturday at the Tautphaus Park Zoo. Dozens of spectators gathered around the lions Saturday afternoon, who were particularly lively during the gentle rainstorm. Oaklynn, Mercedes, Hendrix, Ledger and Tamara (left to right) enjoy the primate house at the Tautphaus Park Zoo. The Moore (left) and Kreimann (right) families enjoy time in the petting zoo. A family grooms a goat in the petting zoo during the Earth Day celebration Saturday. A remarkably large family of ducks makes their way through the zoo. The Johnson family smiles at the duck pond. Volunteers pass out Earth Day t-shirts and prizes to kids Saturday at the Tautphaus Park Zoo. An Earth Day band serenades humans and animals alike during the annual celebration. A male peacock struts his stuff at the Tautphaus Park Zoo Saturday. Lion tamers Aydance, Kylo and Maverick smile near the lion exhibit Saturday. Paige, Brianna and Nicky pose in front of the penguin exhibit with young ones in tow. A red-tailed hawk observes all who pass by at the Earth Day celebration Saturday.