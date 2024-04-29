Earth Day at the Best Little Zoo in the West! (photos) - East Idaho News

A light rain and cooler spring temperatures could not keep lines of people away from the annual Earth Day celebration at the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park on Saturday. The animals were alert and active, though some – such as the ring-tailed lemurs – sought shelter from the mild precipitation under canopies. Check out highlights from the celebration of the world and environment in the photos below!

