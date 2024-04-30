Francis, a shy border collie mix, is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Francis, a mix of border collie and other unidentified breeds, is just under a year old.

Staff at Snake River Animal Shelter say she isn’t fully socialized to people yet. They’ve been working with her to help her not be so scared.

They recommend she be adopted into a family with another dog so she has companionship and learns to trust others.

Stop by the shelter to see Francis. It’s at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can also visit the website and Facebook page.