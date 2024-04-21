Hawaiian restaurant opens second location in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

REXBURG – The Gem State can’t stifle its craving for Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food’s authentic cuisine and fresh flavors.

The restaurant franchise opened its second eastern Idaho location at 461 North 2nd East in Rexburg last week.

Mo’ Bettahs immerses its guests in the island culture by serving authentic Hawaiian-style food, using only the finest ingredients. Enjoy Hawaiian staples like the renowned plate lunch that comes with a choice of meat – grilled teriyaki chicken or steak, kalua pig, pulehu chicken, katsu chicken or shrimp tempura – and the brand’s one-of-a-kind macaroni salad and steamed rice.

Drive-through service is also available.

“It’s an honor to feel so welcomed by the Idaho area and we’re so pleased to expand as a brand and family,” said Mo’ Bettahs CEO Rob Ertmann. “We put the aloha spirit into everything we do, and we’re thrilled to welcome Rexburg to the ‘ohana! We hope to create a new go-to spot that brings together the community to enjoy a one-of-a-kind, authentic Hawaiian experience.”

The Rexburg store is the fifth location in Idaho and the 52nd systemwide. Mo’ Bettahs is rapidly expanding across the state with plans to expand even deeper within the region.

To learn more about Mo’ Bettahs or to view the full menu, click here.