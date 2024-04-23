Idaho considers seven teacher violation cases - East Idaho News

BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — Idaho’s Professional Standards Commission (PSC) is considering seven administrative complaints against teachers who it alleges violated the state’s Code of Ethics for public educators.

The PSC is an 18-member volunteer board made up of teachers, school administrators and higher education officials, who have the authority to approve, suspend and revoke teaching and administrative licenses.

The PSC has not made a final decision against the teachers, staff or administrators listed in the complaints. The state provides an opportunity to contest the allegations during its administrative proceeding, if requested by the person accused of wrongdoing. One or more of the cases could be placed on the PSC’s next scheduled meeting for disciplinary decisions.

Current administrative complaints

Brian Bartley — Caldwell School District

Brian Bartley was employed by Caldwell during the 2023-2024 school year. He exhibited anger management issues by threatening to hang multiple students from the roof; he also used profanity in front of students. He holds a teaching certificate with a career technical education law enforcement endorsement. The PSC recommends the following stipulations: a letter of reprimand; complete ethics and classroom management courses; complete at least three anger management sessions with a licensed counselor, according to the administrative complaint.

Robert B. Clark — Boise School District

Robert B. Clark was employed by Boise during the 2022-2023 school year. He had sexual “relations” with a high school student and exhibited “grooming” behaviors. He holds a teaching certificate with social studies, history and physical education endorsements. The PSC recommends revoking his license, according to the administrative complaint.

Louis Ellwood — Bonneville Joint School District

Louis Ellwood was employed by Bonneville during the 2023-2024 school year. He had an “inappropriate relationship” with a student. He sent unprofessional messages and social media posts that were “romantic in nature.” He resigned Aug. 29, 2023. He holds a teaching certificate with a K-8 all subjects endorsement. The PSC recommends suspending his license for not less than two years with potential reinstatement only after taking ethics and boundaries courses, according to the administrative complaint.

Matthew Paul Fisher — (did not work in Idaho)

Matthew Paul Fisher agreed to permanently surrender his teaching license in Iowa, where he sent inappropriate emails to students that were personal in nature and exceeded the acceptable boundaries of teacher-student communication. Fisher never worked in Idaho as a teacher, but he did have a license in Idaho. He holds a teaching certificate with a K-8 all subjects endorsement. The PSC recommends revoking his license, according to the administrative complaint.

William Keylon — Coeur d’Alene School District

William Keylon was convicted of two felony counts of injury to a child in 2023. He engaged in sexual contact with a 15-year-old student in 2012, according to the Spokesman-Review. He held multiple endorsements, all of which expired in 2023. The PSC recommends permanently revoking his license, according to the administrative complaint.

Bret Miller — Nampa School District

Bret Miller was employed by Nampa during the 2022-2023 school year. He did not properly respond to a fight that occurred in his classroom. He did not get up from his chair, properly report the fight or attempt to check on the victim. After the fight, several students gathered around his computer to watch the video of the fight. Nampa terminated his contract on Oct. 11, 2023. He holds a teaching certificate with a career technical education construction trades endorsement. The PSC recommends a letter of reprimand and that he complete ethics, student safety and classroom management courses, according to the administrative complaint.

Ashley Vanwert — Post Falls School District

Ashley Vanwert was employed by Post Falls during the 2023-2024 school year. She breached her contract by leaving her position for another job before the school year ended. She holds a pupil service staff certificate with social worker and school counselor endorsements. The PSC recommends a letter of reprimand, according to the administrative complaint.

Data analyst Randy Schrader contributed to this report.

This article was originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on April 22, 2024.