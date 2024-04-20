Idaho Falls man sentenced to prison after soliciting sex acts from teen - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 33-year-old Idaho Falls man was sentenced to prison after soliciting sex acts from a teenager.

Tigan Howes was originally charged with two felonies, including sexual battery by soliciting participation of a minor child 16- to 17–years-old and child sexual battery of a minor not defined as lewd. The charges were filed last year.

RELATED | 32-year-old man charged with sexual battery after relationship with teenage girl

Initially, he pleaded not guilty to both charges but signed a plea agreement earlier this year in which he agreed to plead guilty to the first charge, and the second charge was dismissed.

Howes was sentenced on Monday at the Bonneville County Courthouse by District Judge Michael Whyte to a minimum of three years and a maximum of 15 years. He will receive credit for about a year of time served.

Howes is also required to register as a sex offender.

Background

Idaho Falls Police had been investigating Howes since March 2023 when they received a report from a man who said he believed a 16-year-old victim was having sex with Howes.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, officers interviewed the victim and learned she worked with Howes at a local restaurant.

The victim told police she hadn’t had sex with Howes, but they had come “very close to having it.”

Police served a search warrant on the victim’s cell phone. In text messages between the victim and Howes, he solicits a sex act from the victim multiple times, and some of the texts are forceful in nature.

At one point last year, Idaho Falls Police believed the victim went missing with Howes and was in danger. Both were later found in Boise County, according to police, and Howes was taken into custody.