32-year-old man charged with sexual battery after relationship with teenage girl - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS —- A 32-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing charges after allegedly sending sexual text messages to a 16-year-old girl and soliciting sex acts from her.

Idaho Falls Police believed the victim was in danger with Tigan Howes. Both were found in Boise County, according to police, and Howes was taken into custody.

He is facing two felony charges, including sexual battery by soliciting a minor child 16 to 17 years old and child sexual battery of a minor not defined as lewd.

Police have been investigating Howes since he was reported in March by a family member who said he believed the 16-year-old was having sex with Howes.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, officers interviewed the victim and learned she worked with Howes at a local restaurant.

The victim told police she hadn’t had sex with Howes, but they had come “very close to having it.”

Police served a search warrant on the victim’s cell phone. In text messages between the victim and Howes, he solicits a sex act from the victim multiple times, and some of the texts are forceful in nature.

Howes was given a $30,000 bail and will be sent to pretrial supervision if he posts bond. He was issued a no-contact order between him and the victim. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 9 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County Courthouse.

Each charge is punishable by up to 25 years in prison, a $50,000 fine, a $5,000 compensatory fine and restitution.