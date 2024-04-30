'Idaho Gives' returns to raise money for local organizations that benefit the community - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Gives campaign kicked off Monday, providing a springboard for “the state’s biggest online fundraising event” and generating awareness for local nonprofits in the community.

At an official launch event Monday morning, about 30 representatives from a variety of nonprofits gathered together at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls to share the message of giving.

“Local nonprofits play a crucial role in elevating everyone’s quality of life,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper in a video released Monday on the city’s Facebook page. “Just in Idaho Falls, nonprofits battle food insecurity, help house our neighbors, contribute to education and they even support the animals at our Idaho Falls Zoo – among other things.”

The Idaho Gives campaign allows individuals or organizations to donate to any of Idaho’s 656 nonprofit organizations, said Zach Hardy, community development officer for Idaho Central Credit Union, the presenting sponsor for Idaho Gives. Seventy-one of those nonprofits are in eastern Idaho. The drive runs from Monday to Thursday, May 2, and includes social media and traditional media promotions.

Last year, the effort raised $3.83 million statewide, according to a news release. Over its 12-year history, it has generated nearly $24 million for Idaho nonprofits.

“You’re giving to whichever group you find that really touches your heart,” said Misty Benjamin-Lopez, Idaho National Laboratory’s community and regional engagement manager. “We have employees that care about the food banks that are in the Lower Valley, or they’re really interested in the seniors in Teton Valley. They’re able to give to a lot of different Idaho charities all at once. Even small donations make a tremendous difference.”

Volunteers for Champ’s Heart pose with the Idaho Gives banner and a fleet of balloons. | David Pace EastIdahoNews.com

On Monday, participating organizations pulled giant confetti cannons to celebrate the occasion.

“I can’t believe how many nonprofits fill in the gaps of things that other people can’t do and other businesses or governmental entities can’t do,” Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti said. “It’s so important. As I look around the room, I … can think of at least one way that I’ve been impacted by every single one of your nonprofits.”

The campaign is organized by the Idaho Nonprofit Center. It includes prizes to encourage giving to new organizations. Four lucky winners (one each day) will receive one free roundtrip flight on Alaskan Airlines.

Additionally, the Idaho Falls Historic Downtown Foundation won a $1,000 Training Titan prize for completing the courses associated with the campaign.

In the end, it’s all about giving back to the community we enjoy.

“Nonprofits need help. They rely on donations, and they serve good causes,” Coletti said.

To donate or learn more, visit IdahoGives.org. You can search for nonprofits you might be interested in supporting by the local city, county or cause.

Misty Benjamin-Lopez, Idaho National Laboratory community and regional engagement manager, and Zach Hardy, Idaho Central Credit Union community development officer, encourage everyone to participate in this year’s Idaho Gives campaign. | David Pace, EastIdahoNews.com