Incumbent Clark faces Shurtliff and Cromwell in race for Jefferson County commissioner District 3 - East Idaho News

c

RIGBY — In a three-way race, Robert Cromwell and Cathy Shurtliff are running against current Commissioner Roger Clark for the Jefferson County Commission District 3 seat.

The race is for a four-year term. All three candidates are Republican.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each county candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less. EastIdahoNews.com is publishing the answers in their entirety, and without any grammatical or style editing.

The primary election is May 21.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Clark: As a fourth-generation Idahoan and resident of Jefferson County, I have grown up enjoying what this area and community has to offer. I believe it to be a great place to live and raise a family and I want to do my part in ensuring it continues to be the great place that so many of us call home.

I grew up on the same farm that my great-grandfather homesteaded outside of Menan. I graduated from Rigby High School in 1978 and then attended Ricks College. My wife, Ann, and I settled on the family farm where we raised five wonderful children. I currently farm and ranch with my two sons. We now have 18 grandchildren with one more on the way. Four out of our five children and their families still reside here in Jefferson County.

Through my own business, I’ve gained a lot of experience in managing assets, budgeting, and working with others.

Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to represent groups and organizations in various leadership capacities. Some of them include serving on the board for ValleyWide Cooperative, Jefferson County Farm Service Agency, Idaho Hay and Forage Association, District One Snake River Flood Control Committee, Long Island Canal Company, and the Big Feeder Canal Board. I have also had the great privilege of serving as your current District Three Jefferson County Commissioner over the past five years.

Cromwell: I live in between Rigby and Menan with my wonderful wife Sarah, who’s been my partner for 15 fulfilling years, and our bright 8-year-old daughter, who keeps our lives full of energy and laughter. I work as a civil engineer with a passion for designing public works projects that enhance communities. With over a decade of experience in the field, I’ve contributed to the development of various essential infrastructures, from roadways and public parks to water and wastewater systems. Each project is an opportunity for me to make a positive impact on the lives of others. My dedication to service and community began during my upbringing in Ririe, where scouting instilled in me the importance of giving back. This early exposure to volunteer work laid the foundation for my commitment to public service. In recent years, I have volunteered time and resources to light fireworks for the Rigby High School football games, and last year, I set off the Freedom Celebration at the lake. After completing high school, I embarked on a journey in public service by joining the Army as a Combat Engineer. Serving in the military not only taught me invaluable skills but also reinforced the values of teamwork, discipline, and integrity. While I haven’t held elected office, my extensive experience in the public sector has provided me with a deep understanding of the needs and challenges facing our communities. I’m eager to continue serving and contributing to the betterment of our community in any way I can.

Shurtliff: I am a wife and mother of 11 kids and grandmother of 43 and great-grandmother of 16. I have a history of raising and selling livestock and money management. I served as the head of the Arizona humanitarian mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Why are you seeking political office? Briefly explain your political platform.

Cromwell: As a Jefferson County native, I have witnessed its growth, understand its challenges, and have experienced its remarkable spirit. I am running for county commissioner to further my commitment to public service and make a direct, positive impact on our community. My background in agriculture and civil engineering, combined with my experience in the military, has given me a deep understanding of the needs and challenges facing our community, including growth from development and infrastructure needs. Running for political office is a way for me to leverage my expertise and passion for our community to address these issues on a broader scale. Additionally, my experience designing public works projects and working in the public sector has given me insights into how government policies and decisions impact communities. My decision to seek political office stems from my passion for public service, my desire to address community needs, and my belief in my ability to enact positive change through leadership and advocacy. From collaborating with local organizations to spearheading initiatives that enhance our infrastructure and promote sustainable development, I am committed to making meaningful, measurable improvements that benefit all residents of Jefferson County. One example of this commitment is while serving as the Public Works Administrator for Jefferson County, I facilitated support on a grant application from the Idaho Congressional Delegation. By seeking political office, I aim to influence these policies and advocate for initiatives that promote community development, infrastructure improvement, and overall well-being for the people of Jefferson County.

Shurtliff: I am seeking political office because my fellow citizens and I feel that we are not being represented on the west side of the county. I also feel that the county needs better management as a whole.

Clark: As I look back over the past five years in office, I think of all the reasons I ran in the first place: I was always taught growing up to be involved and I’m at a time in my life and career where I am willing and able to serve my community.

Having served in several previous leadership positions in various organizations, I’ve learned the importance of being involved, knowing what’s going on, having an impact on the decisions that are being made, and having the opportunity to work with and represent others to benefit our community.

I want to continue what I set out to do which is to ensure tax dollars are being allocated wisely and work to manage growth while preserving our rural way of life. I will continue to build relations and work with county employees, other elected officials, agencies in the county, and Jefferson County residents to accomplish this. I have no personal agenda, but a desire to serve and make this place we call home a great place to live, work, and raise a family.

What areas in your county need immediate improvement? What actions will you take to address those needs?

Shurtliff: We need better management of growth, and accountability of taxpayer funds. I will work for the taxpayers.

Clark: I believe that an area that needs immediate improvement in the county would be greater communication and collaboration with the cities within the county, the Idaho Department of Transportation, the School Boards, Fire Districts, water districts, state officials, and community members.

By working together, I believe we could better address the needs as we face challenges such as growth, infrastructure, property tax, water quality, land use, and so on

Cromwell: Speaking with other citizens of Jefferson County, I agree with the recurring themes of their concerns: infrastructure maintenance and upgrades, responsible development, education, economic development, and protecting property rights. Involving community members in the development process is essential for responsible development. Engaging with stakeholders through public meetings, workshops, and consultations allows for input, feedback, and collaboration, ensuring that projects reflect the needs and priorities of the local community. Transparency and open communication build trust and foster a sense of ownership among residents. Addressing infrastructure concerns in a manner that respects the taxpayers already struggling with a rapidly increasing cost of living is crucial. It requires innovative solutions that can extend how far each dollar goes, such as the roadway pilot project I implemented on 1900 E just south of Highway 33 while I was the Public Works Administrator. Under my direction, the Road & Bridge Department was able to upgrade a mile of gravel road to pavement with a design life of 8 to 12 years for approximately $36,000. With the completion of an additional overlay, the design life would be 12 to 16 years. To address Jefferson County’s needs, I would engage with stakeholders, including community members, local government officials, nonprofit organizations, and business leaders, to develop comprehensive plans and strategies tailored to our county’s specific needs. By prioritizing collaboration, innovation, and effective leadership, we can work towards creating a brighter future for our community.

What are the greatest long-term challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet those challenges?

Clark: Growth is one of the greatest long-term challenges. As long as people are willing to sell ground, which they will, it will continue to be a challenge.

Unfortunately, the cogs of government move slower than we would all like, but part of our updated comprehensive plan has been updating the area of impact agreements with the cities in Jefferson County.

These new agreements encourage growth around the cities where new developments can be connected to city services. This is important as groundwater quality is being impacted by the urban sprawl that has been going on. Our groundwater is one of the greatest resources in our area and needs to be protected. The county has been working on zoning to ensure the preservation of agricultural lands, and open spaces while encouraging responsible land use.

Another challenge is property taxes. As property value assessments increase, I have worked with other county officials to lower levy rates, to reduce the impact of high property values and will continue to work to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated wisely.

Cromwell: The biggest challenges facing the people in our county are transportation and infrastructure, as well as community and economic growth. The quality of life for most residents of Jefferson County depends on transportation and infrastructure. With the county’s unprecedented growth over the last few years, many are finding the roads very congested, making travel difficult and more dangerous. It is crucial to focus on road and bridge improvements and explore new technologies and innovations to accommodate the increased traffic loads safely and cost-effectively without overburdening taxpayers. We cannot limit ourselves to the maintenance practices of the last 40 years; the county is changing, and taking a long-term perspective is necessary in responsible development. This involves comprehensive planning that considers future growth projections, demographic trends, and infrastructure needs. Engaging with community members in the development process through public meetings, workshops, and consultations allows for input, feedback, and collaboration. It is essential to ensure that development projects reflect the needs and priorities of the local community and won’t impose additional undue costs. We should also explore water treatment systems in new developments that are built outside an area of impact to ensure the quality of our drinking water in the future. Requiring developers to provide the necessary infrastructure improvements is part of a successful long-term comprehensive plan.

Shurtliff: Growth, growth and growth! We need to manage growth. The runaway growth is not working for the citizens, schools or the roads. I’m willing to say “NO” where a no is needed.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Cromwell: I am an engineer, not a politician. Engineers are often tasked to work within diverse teams, trying to fix dilemmas created by politicians. Productive collaboration in these groups requires a combination of active listening, empathy, transparency, and a commitment to finding common ground to develop solutions to complex problems. When engineers go through the design process, they can create the best process or machine in the world for a particular project, but if it isn’t what the stakeholders want, the design is worthless. I want to prioritize communication and make myself available through multiple platforms such as social media, email, phone, and in-person meetings, and I encourage all constituents to reach out to me with their concerns and ideas. I will strive to keep constituents informed about your actions, decisions, and the rationale behind them. Transparency builds trust and fosters understanding, even among those who may disagree. Even when individuals have differing political views, there are usually areas of agreement and shared priorities that can be identified through collaboration and bipartisanship. I acknowledge and respect the diversity of opinions within Jefferson County, and I want to act as a bridge-builder in our community by fostering civil discourse and respectful engagement. By employing these strategies, I can effectively represent the views of my constituents, even those with differing political views, and work towards solutions that benefit the entire community.

Shurtliff: I am willing to listen to everyone regardless of where they live in the county or their political affiliation.

Clark: As I have said previously, I have no personal agenda. It doesn’t matter what your political affiliation or beliefs are, even if they differ from mine, I want to hear them. I value the input from the community. I have always considered myself level-headed and have never been one for hasty decision-making. I like to get all the facts I can, weigh the pros and cons, listen to the input, and then strive to make the best decision for the county as a whole.

The best way to communicate with me is either in person or over the phone. Where I farm and ranch, I spend very little time in front of a computer replying to emails or checking social media. Also, in today’s world it is so easy for people to misunderstand or take out of context something written in a brief email, message, or post. I feel it’s best to talk to each other directly so that I can better understand others point of view or answer any questions so that there are no misunderstandings.

My phone is always on me and I’m available almost anytime. I’d also be happy to meet up in person. Never hesitate to reach out if you have a question or want to voice a concern.

What parts of the county budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Shurtliff: I think we should look over the budget as a whole and determine where cuts need to be made. There needs to be no more frivolous (spending).

Clark: The budget is one of the most important things a commissioner oversees. I take this responsibility seriously and understand the delicate balance required to manage budgets effectively while ensuring taxpayer dollars are allocated wisely.

The largest part of the county budget is wages and salaries for county employees. I believe it is important to make sure our employees’ compensation is competitive. The county has great employees and I believe it is important to invest in them.

To answer the question of cutting budgets, it is a bit more difficult because the county only levies for what it needs. We do on the other hand look for ways to provide income sources, so we don’t have to levy for those funds. Examples of this are Parks & Recreation are funded by entry fees into the lake. The sheriff’s office has done a great job housing inmates for other entities that provide income for his department. Planning and zoning is funded by building permits and fees. Out-of-county landfill fees provide income for its operations.

I will continue to work with other elected officials and department heads to look at innovative ways to reduce costs and where possible provide income. I have also worked on grants for road projects and will continue to look for ways to lower the overall tax burden. Everywhere the county produces income or money is provided by an outside source such as a grant, its fewer tax dollars that are levied on the residents.

Cromwell: Before discussing increasing funding to any part of the county budget, we must ensure that current funds are being spent efficiently and to the greatest benefit of the taxpayers. The county must practice spending within its means and remember that the funds belong to the residents of Jefferson County. It’s our responsibility to carefully analyze the budget, engage with stakeholders, and prioritize spending decisions based on the needs of the community and available resources. Additionally, it’s crucial to maintain fiscal responsibility and transparency throughout the budgeting process for effective governance. As an enterprise fund, the Solid Waste Department is healthy and should be self-sustaining well into the future. However, expected revenues are anticipated to drop by 60% in the next two years when four counties stop using Circular Butte Landfill. Instead of using money from Solid Waste to fund projects in other departments, the county should ensure that the landfill can continue to operate well beyond the drop in revenue without increasing the burden on the county taxpayers. When increasing a budget, the first place we should look for funds should not be the taxpayer’s pocket. We should explore state and federal grant programs and seek to supplement our budgets from those sources. As the Public Works Administrator, I was able to bring in $200,000 of grant money for projects in Road & Bridge, and I acquired support from the Idaho Congressional Delegation for a federal bridge project on County Line near Osgood.

What is the role of local media in your community? How can county officials work to have a better relationship with the media?

Clark: The media is one of the many tools to help keep people informed when accurate. It is important for people to be educated on issues and what is happening in the community. I believe the media should focus not only on the negative or what makes a catchy headline but also on the positive things that are happening in the community. They should also only share the facts and not their opinion. Readers should be able to make their own opinions from the facts of a story.

When the media reaches out to me, I am always receptive and responsive to their questions as it is a way to share my point of view with the community. I would like to sit down with the media once in a while to give them more insight into what’s happening at the commissioner’s level of the county.

Cromwell: Local media plays a significant role in keeping people informed and involved in their community. They provide updates on events, news, and other important happenings that are relevant to the local population. By investigating and highlighting issues of public interest, they promote transparency and accountability, and hold local authorities accountable for their actions. Local media also create platforms for community engagement and dialogue, allowing residents to share their opinions, concerns, and ideas. It is crucial for county officials to be transparent and provide timely information. This includes responding to media inquiries, giving access to public records, and being open to interviews and press conferences. Officials should be available to the media and treat them with respect and professionalism, recognizing the crucial role they play in informing the public and keeping the government accountable. By building a positive and collaborative relationship with the media, county officials can enhance transparency, accountability, and community engagement, ultimately benefiting the residents they serve.

Shurtliff: No response.

Voter turnout and participation continues to be low in Idaho. What efforts can be made to stimulate greater voter involvement in elections and government?

Cromwell: Increasing voter turnout and participation in elections and government is crucial for a healthy republic, but it can be challenging. One way to encourage greater voter involvement is by ensuring that voters are well-informed about the issues at stake in each election and the positions of the candidates. However, voters are becoming disenchanted with the system, which could be contributing to low participation. In every election, we hear politicians promise to fix the same issues they were supposed to address after the last election. For example, in 2018, every candidate running had a common platform: “The roads need to be fixed; we need to address the growth and development issues.” Yet here we are in 2024, and the roads still need to be fixed, and the issues resulting from growth and development still need to be addressed. Achieving higher voter turnout is a complex and ongoing process that requires commitment from policymakers, community leaders, and citizens alike.

Shurtliff: No response.

Clark: I believe voters can at times feel discouraged to vote by all the negative ads and campaigning. Also, voters may feel that their voices are not heard through the voting process.

Everyone has the right to their own opinion and should be able to express it without fear of criticism as we see so much of today in social media. If everyone showed more respect for one another, I believe that more people would feel involved through constructive dialogue and feel that their vote would mean more.

I believe it is important to focus on the qualifications and the integrity of the candidates. Just because another candidate is running against an incumbent that may have made a decision you disagree with, doesn’t necessarily mean they are the better candidate.

As I have said, I am open to working with and for everyone, even if our points of view differ. I have been a steadfast advocate for Jefferson County and I hope I continue to do so by asking for your vote on May 21th.