Little Bo Peep and her lambs visit Homestead Senior Living - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — Little Bo Peep, aka Vicki Grover, was out for a stroll with her three precious lambs one afternoon, and as they wandered down Main Street in Rexburg, Bo Peep had an idea to bring some joy to the residents of The Homestead Senior Living.

She gently guided her woolly companions through the entrance and into the main lounge area. The soft bleating of the lambs immediately captured the attention and smiles of the seniors.

Many of the residents excitedly gathered around, their faces beaming with delight at the unexpected visitors.

Some reached out to gently stroke the lambs’ fluffy coats while others bottle fed them. Peals of laughter and joyful chatter filled the room as the seniors recounted childhood memories of farms and pastures. For that brief but magical time, Little Bo Peep’s three lambs brought the simple pleasures of nature and feelings of youthful innocence to The Homestead.