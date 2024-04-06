Pocatello Food Truck Roundup returning with eclectic food, live music - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Food Truck Roundup will return Monday.

Every Monday through the spring and summer months, the roundup will bring an assortment of local food trucks to the 100 block of South Garfield Avenue from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

RELATED | East Idaho Eats: The best jams, jellies and foods cooked with jelly is found in Grandma’s Pantry

Kimberly and Brian Zenger, owners of Grandma’s Pantry and founders of the roundup, have seen significant changes to their business in recent years. But the addition of a brick-and-mortar restaurant and the Grandma’s Pantry General Store — both of which are located inside Station Square in Downtown Pocatello — has not stifled the Zengers’ excitement regarding the roundup.

“We’re ready to get back out there and do all of the events that everybody knows and loves for us to be at,” Brian told EastIdahoNews.com.

RELATED | East Idaho Eats: Smokin’ Buds serves award-winning ribs, sauce and ‘pillowy heavens of pork’

Like with years past, truck options will change from week to week as the trucks’ owners availability allows. Grandma’s Pantry, though, with its “jacked up grilled” cheeses, burgers and famous Belly Bites, will be there weekly.

“We will be there every Monday, that’s our baby,” Brian said.

Kimberly and Brian Zenger, co-owners of Grandma’s Pantry, stand inside the newly-opened Grandma’s Pantry General Store. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Along with the food, the roundup will offer live music at the Lookout Point stage — as well as tables, grassy areas and a playground at Lookout Point.

RELATED | New Pocatello pop-up serves signature pizza cooked at 900 degrees

Asked if there were any new trucks they were especially excited about, the first truck the Zengers mentioned was Wild Noodles BBQ — which offers a fusion of Asian noodles and Texas barbecue.

There are some others, Kimberly added, however, with room for others to join in on the fun. Truck owners interested in joining can apply at the roundup website.

A schedule which will include the weekly musical artists and trucks expected to attend is in the works and will be posted on the same website — here.

Food trucks parked on the 100 block of South Garfield Avenue for the Pocatello Food Truck Roundup on May 22, 2023. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

As for Grandma’s Pantry specifically, an updated kitchen has allowed them to expand their menu inside The Nook.

Among those new items is the Zengers’ take on a challenge burger — appropriately named, The Challenge Burger. It is a 1-1/3-pound burger patty with six slices of cheese and eight pieces of bacon, served on a sourdough bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and huckleberry habanero cream cheese spread. Anyone able to eat the entire burger, and its accompaniment of around 2-1/2 pounds of fries, in 30 minutes gets a shirt and their picture on the Grandma’s Pantry Wall of Fame.

For those looking for healthier options, the Zenger’s have added new vegan options, with special vegan soup and sandwich combos coming.

Other weekly events coming to Historic Downtown Pocatello

The Pocatello Food Truck Roundup is part of the Historic Downtown Pocatello and Bannock Civitan summer schedule.

Also on the horizon for the duo is Revive at 5 — featuring live music every Wednesday at Lookout Point — will begin June 5.

The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market’s first event of the year is much closer, beginning May 4. The farmers market, which brings numerous local farmers, arts and crafts shops and food trucks, is every Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Many of those same vendors attend Revive at 5.

Brian, who, with his wife, attends many of the city downtown events throughout the summer, told EastIdahoNews.com he is happy to gear up for another busy summer.

“We’re just really excited for a great season,” he said