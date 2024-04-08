Rexburg man charged after secretly filming himself have sex with woman, police say - East Idaho News

REXBURG – A 30-year-old man was charged with a felony after a woman says she discovered he was secretly filming them have sex without her knowledge.

Eric Reed Jacobs was charged with felony video voyeurism. He pleaded not guilty to the charge on Feb. 26.

According to police reports, on Jan. 17, a woman went to the Rexburg Police Department to report Jacobs had recorded the two of them having sex without her knowledge or consent.

The woman provided a written statement, files of the videos discovered, and audio recordings of her confronting Jacobs.

According to the woman, in Dec. 2022, she agreed to have sex with Jacobs. A week later, she was collecting photos on both of their phones for a photo project and discovered three videos on Jacobs’ phone in a deleted folder.

One of the videos reportedly showed Jacobs testing the camera angle. The other two videos reportedly show Jacobs and the woman having sex.

Police reviewed the videos and said Jacobs was seen “multiple times looking directly into the camera.” The woman reportedly “does not appear to have any knowledge of the camera in the two videos she is seen in.”

On Dec. 28, 2022, the woman confronted Jacobs about the videos and recorded the conversation on her phone. She reportedly told Jacobs the videos were “deeply violating,” and Jacobs apologized.

He stated he does not remember asking the woman for her permission and admitted to watching the videos.

Jacobs reportedly told the woman he “made the recordings to have a sexual connection with her” when they are not together.

When asked why Jacobs didn’t tell her, he reportedly said, “I thought you would say no.”

Police attempted to contact Jacobs for an interview, but after he hired an attorney, they were not able to meet with him.

Jacobs was not arrested, but was arraigned on March 5. He is expected to appear again in court for a preliminary hearing on April 10.

If convicted, Jacobs could face up to five years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Though Jacobs has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.