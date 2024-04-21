Senator Mike Crapo’s vehicle emissions bill did not pass the Senate - East Idaho News

WAShINGTON, D.C. (KMVT/KSVT) — Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) bipartisan bill over the EPA’s rule failed in the Senate.

In March the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finalized the rule, “Multi-Pollutant Emissions Standards for Model Year 2027 and Later Light-Duty and Medium-Duty Vehicles.”

This would set strict emission standards for pollutants and greenhouse gases for those vehicles. Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles can only make up 30% of sales by the year 2032.

Senator Crapo introduced Bill 4072 to the Senate, which prohibits the use of funds to implement, administer, or enforce certain rules of the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Our major source is natural gas, the very electricity that is created in this country, to utilize on the roads if this mandate goes into play. It’s not going to be the sort of clean load necessary for this massive effort to transition to a completely electrical economy,” Senator Crapo said.

The Senate voted 52-46, and needed 60 to pass.

