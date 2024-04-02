Students escape injury after school bus catches fire - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

At 5 p.m. Monday, the Fort Hall Fire Department was dispatched to Siphon and Truckersville Road on the Fort Hall Reservation for a report of a school bus on fire.

While en route, dispatch advised that everyone was out of the bus, which belonged to the Shoshone-Bannock Jr./Sr. High School.

On our arrival the bus was fully engulfed.

The fire was extinguished approximately 20 minutes after units arrived. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.