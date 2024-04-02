There will be over 30 employers at a hiring event on Wednesday in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Are you in search of a job? There’s an opportunity where more than 30 employers will be available at a job fair.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at the Idaho Department of Labor Idaho Falls Office located at 1515 East Lincoln Road.

“Idaho Falls has a wide-open job seeker landscape, with employers offering progressively competitive wages and benefits,” said Labor Economist Ryan Whitesides, in a news release.

Positions that are available include welding, construction, trades, truck driving, caregiving, banking and more.

Below is a list of some of the employers that will be there.

American Fabrication

BBSI

CAL Ranch

Community Council of Idaho

Development Workshop Inc

Easter Seals

Equus

Express Employment

HK Contractors

Idaho Falls School District 91

Idaho National Laboratory

Inspire Human Services

JATC Electrical Union

Key Bank

Lamb Weston

Lynx Trucking

McGuire Bearing Company

Mentor Idaho

RG Transport

Riverside Service Group

Sage Trucking School

Senior Helpers

Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel

Snake River Community Supported Living

Stewards of Recovery

TRIO

Western Transport

Validations Inc.

Yellowstone Plastics

Zions Bank

Job seekers are asked to bring resumes, dress to impress, be prepared to meet employers and be interviewed. If you have any questions, you are asked to contact Idahofallsmail@labor.idaho.gov or (208) 557-2500 ext. 2848.