There will be over 30 employers at a hiring event on Wednesday in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Are you in search of a job? There’s an opportunity where more than 30 employers will be available at a job fair.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at the Idaho Department of Labor Idaho Falls Office located at 1515 East Lincoln Road.
“Idaho Falls has a wide-open job seeker landscape, with employers offering progressively competitive wages and benefits,” said Labor Economist Ryan Whitesides, in a news release.
Positions that are available include welding, construction, trades, truck driving, caregiving, banking and more.
Below is a list of some of the employers that will be there.
- American Fabrication
- BBSI
- CAL Ranch
- Community Council of Idaho
- Development Workshop Inc
- Easter Seals
- Equus
- Express Employment
- HK Contractors
- Idaho Falls School District 91
- Idaho National Laboratory
- Inspire Human Services
- JATC Electrical Union
- Key Bank
- Lamb Weston
- Lynx Trucking
- McGuire Bearing Company
- Mentor Idaho
- RG Transport
- Riverside Service Group
- Sage Trucking School
- Senior Helpers
- Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel
- Snake River Community Supported Living
- Stewards of Recovery
- TRIO
- Western Transport
- Validations Inc.
- Yellowstone Plastics
- Zions Bank
Job seekers are asked to bring resumes, dress to impress, be prepared to meet employers and be interviewed. If you have any questions, you are asked to contact Idahofallsmail@labor.idaho.gov or (208) 557-2500 ext. 2848.