This collie-poodle mix is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Nana is a 2 year old collie-poodle mix.

This sweet girl has lived mostly outside but could easily transition to an inside dog with a refresher on potty training.

She is good with dogs and older kids. She’ll likely knock over little kids because of her size but is really nice to kids of any age. Snake River Animal Shelter staff recommend interested families have no cats or chickens.

To meet Nana or other dogs, visit the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can also visit the website or Facebook page.