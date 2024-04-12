This company is known for its honey baked ham but did you know it serves sandwiches too? - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A company known for serving its memorable honey baked ham for families during the holidays, also offers tasty lunch options and delectable desserts.

“We are primarily known for our signature bone-in ham that comes in our gold foil but we do have a lot of lunch traffic that comes through,” said John Chilmark, one of the local franchise owners of The Honey Baked Ham Company.

Husband and wife John and Zina Chilmark own The Honey Baked Ham Company, located at 3502 South 25th East in Idaho Falls. The company advertises itself as “the world’s best ham.” Its products include, hardwood-smoked, spiral-cut ham with a sweet, crunchy glaze.

The company offers handcrafted sandwich meals, which include a choice of chips or a deli side and a drink.

John Chilmark said the HoneyBaked specialty sandwich has been a popular item on the menu, especially during the winter. It’s served warm.

“It’s got honey dijon mustard, ham, lettuce, tomato, French’s fried onions, and Swiss cheese on a ciabatta roll,” he said.

Then, there’s the ham classic sandwich.

“It’s the most popular sandwich. It has our signature ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and hickory honey mustard,” Chilmark said.

The ham classic sandwich. | Courtesy John Chilmark

There are several sides to choose from, including the potato salad, broccoli bacon bliss, and double cheddar macaroni and cheese. There’s soup too, such as ham and bean and split pea. The company sells soup packs that customers can buy.

EastIdahoNews.com tried the turkey bacon ranch sandwich. It has smoked honey baked turkey breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and ranch on multigrain bread.

There are ham and Swiss sliders, which feature honey baked ham with Swiss cheese on King’s Hawaiian rolls. The sliders are topped with a sweet and savory honey glaze, garlic butter, and pickle chips and served warm.

Additionally, there’s the chicken salad sandwich that is freshly made with lettuce and tomato on a flaky croissant.

“It’s a great menu. We like everything on it, and all of our employees have tried everything,” Chilmark said.

The chicken salad sandwich. | Courtesy John Chilmark

The Honey Baked Ham Company caters for special events and provides meat and cheese trays. For example, a 12-inch tray will feed six to eight people. Click here to view options.

Let’s not forget the holidays, some of the biggest for the company: Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“We get a lot of traffic for families that want to have a great product for making memories with their family. We have a bunch of sides and then we have our signature bone-in hams. We also have boneless hams and then bone-in quarter hams and we have smoked and roasted turkey breast as well,” Chilmark said.

For the sweet tooth — some desserts make it hard to choose. The company often has samples to try the treats.

“We have a triple chocolate cake — very popular — we have carrot cake and red velvet cake,” Chilmark said.

Click here to learn more about The Honey Baked Ham Company.

The location in Idaho Falls is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.