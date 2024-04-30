Two lanes of Pocatello Road closed due to rising water levels - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – City officials are monitoring the area of the North Main Extension near Kraft Road and the Portneuf River in Pocatello.

The two outside lanes on the North Main Extension have been closed due to rising water in the area. Please use caution while driving in this area. If there is another route to get to your destination you are encouraged to take the alternative route. The Pocatello Police Department will continue to monitor the area through the night.

As Pocatello continues to see more rain with additional forecasted rain headed our way, officials warn drivers to not drive into swift water as driving conditions could change rapidly.

Call our non-emergency dispatch team if you need assistance at (208) 234-6100. If you need immediate assistance, call 911.