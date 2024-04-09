Two men charged after vehicle burglaries involving guns in Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Two men have been charged after police say they were involved with at least 20 vehicle burglaries in Rexburg, which included two stolen firearms.

The Rexburg Police Department said last week on Wednesday that they had three suspects in custody. Currently, two men have been charged. The third — a woman — had not been charged as of Monday while the prosecutor continued to review the case.

Her name will not be released unless she faces charges.

Jordan Mains, 24, has been charged with felony grand theft of firearms, rifles or shotguns, and felony burglary.

Zachary Howard, 20, has been charged with felony grand theft and felony burglary.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Rexburg Police Department, on the night or early morning hours of April 2, multiple vehicle burglaries were reported in the city of Rexburg. A Canik firearm was reportedly stolen out of a parked vehicle.

Another vehicle was burglarized, and a Glock was stolen out of it, court documents said.

One of the detectives received a tip that the suspects were possibly Howard and Mains, along with a woman. Officers went to the addresses of all three, which were in Ammon. Rexburg officers had help from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

In court documents, Howard admitted to burglarizing a significant number of vehicles in Rexburg with Mains. Howard told police the two firearms were in Mains’ room.

Officers tried to talk to Mains and advised him of his Miranda Rights. He invoked those rights and would not speak with officers about the case.

The officers talked to the woman. She admitted to driving Howard and Mains to Rexburg on the night in question. She told law enforcement that Howard and Mains were “playing with the stolen firearms” in the vehicle, which was described as a black 2000 Honda Civic.

Officers got a search warrant for Mains’ room and found the two guns. They also found clothing that had been worn the night of the burglaries.

The Rexburg Police Department had posted surveillance photos of the suspects and what they were wearing on Facebook last week.

Howard and Mains were then transported to the Madison County jail and booked.

Both were both given a $10,000 bond. Howard has since posted his bond, according to court records. Both are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse.