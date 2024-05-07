7-year-old Vader needs a good home and is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Meet Vader, a black, 7-year-old dog at Snake River Animal Shelter whose breed was not specified.

He’s friendly and great with cats and children. Staff recommend kids 10 and older because of his size. Having chickens or smaller animals around Vader is not recommended.

Staff say Vader is house-trained and would do well at a home with a yard so he has room to run around and burn off energy.

To see him up close or for more information, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can also visit the website or Facebook page.